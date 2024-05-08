"I am done" - 4-time WWE World Champion explains why he doesn't want another one-on-one match with Gunther

WWE entered a new season when the annual Draft took full effect after Backlash in France. Meanwhile, a decorated star revealed why he doesn't want to go one-on-one against The Ring General.

Sheamus has been Gunther's biggest rival in the promotion after the two stars crossed paths on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, The Celtic Warrior got wins over the star's faction but never defeated The Ring General in a one-on-one bout in the company.

Recently, the two had their third singles match, and Gunther prevailed despite a magnificent effort from Sheamus. After the match, Sheamus vowed he wouldn't face the star in a one-on-one match. Today, the former four-time World Champion explained why he doesn't want to share the ring with The Ring General.

"There aint gonna be no quadrilogy, so 3-0 is the final tally. I am done. Some will argue he tapped, he used a weapon, he had outside interference, ok? give him bragging rights, I fought fair & with honour. Those who cheat to win are only fooling themselves and the dim-witted!" wrote Sheamus.

Expand Tweet

Gunther on potentially adding a popular WWE star to Imperium

New stars made their way to WWE's main roster after the two-night event, including former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon wasted no time in making a statement as he defeated Ricochet and qualified for the next round of the King of the Ring tournament.

Meanwhile, Gunther and Ludwig Kaise kicked Giovanni Vinci out of the faction a few weeks ago. Speaking on Gorilla Position, The Ring General was asked if he had plans to add the star to his faction. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke highly of the star.

"I think Ilja [Dragunov] is a better enemy than a friend. Yeah, it has to come down to that. He's one of us in terms of [Ludwig] Kaiser, Ilja, and I; we all have wrestled each other years back. So, I naturally want him to be where I am, and I think he's somebody that brings out the best in me, and I'm someone that brings out the best in him. I think before it can happen, he has his own way to go, wherever he ends up," said Gunther. [From 25:25 to 26:00]

There's a chance that the two could go up against each other in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament on WWE RAW. Dragunov will face Jey Uso in the second round while Gunther will lock horns with the winner of the Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback