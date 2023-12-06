"I have no doubt you will do it again" - Former champion on fan support following major win on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, a popular team picked up a notable victory. Following their win. they took to social media to proclaim that it was only the beginning.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reunited on October 2nd when the latter made his return to the red brand after a lengthy hiatus. The duo immediately kickstarted a program with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

While DIY's progress is slow on the main roster, they are faithful to their loyal fanbase. Earlier today, Ciampa acknowledged this on Instagram. The former NXT Champion is convinced that the WWE Universe will once again rally for them:

"DIY has always been about the fans. You made us in NXT. I have no doubt you will do it again. Match by match. Week by week. We play the long game. It’s beginning," Ciampa wrote.

The 2-out-of-3 falls match that happened on RAW saw a clean sweep, with Vinci and Kaiser's split further teased post-match. Prior to their tag team contest, DIY was also spotted backstage alongside Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. NXT's original faction, The Way, was often singled out for their humor and intrigue as a unit. What's next for WWE's imports from the former black-and-gold brand?

Johnny Gargano breaks silence following WWE RAW

Posting a picture of both him and Ciampa, Johnny Wrestling expressed excitement to find out where they go from here. He also added one of the foursome's backstage segment.

"Last night truly felt like a jumping off point. Onward and upward! Let's see how far we can take this thing.. #DIY," he wrote.

Check out Gargano's Instagram post below:

The internet sensations had been floundering on the main roster, contrary to how they were perceived during their time in NXT. However, things are looking good as of this writing for DIY.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not a fan of them, though. He rejected them outright on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, showing disinterest in their push.

