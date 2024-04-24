"I was emotional" - Real-life Bloodline member on Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL was WWE's biggest premium live event, as the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia created moments that will last forever in the company's history for generations to come.

Cody Rhodes finally became the Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event on Sunday. The story ended, but it was the beginning of new characters and arcs, which will unfold in the coming months. Meanwhile, Cody's former tag team partner Jey Uso was happy to have been a part of The American Nightmare's journey.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, Jey opened up about the final moments of the match and stated that he got emotional when Rhodes finished his story and celebrated with his family in the ring.

"Fire, uce. Even the last of it. Man, I was emotional like everybody else, especially when his family got in the ring. I turned around and I was like, the family's here. I could just feel the love in here, man. Crying and excited with a bunch of guys. I was very glad that I was a part of his match; it was the best WrestleMania main event for sure." [From 01:37 to 02:06]

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will compete at WWE Backlash 2024

Jey Uso has become a bona fide singles star in the promotion after leaving The Bloodline. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also scored a major win during the two-night event in Philadelphia when he defeated his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

After the event, a new chapter started for Main Event Jey as he became the new number-one contender to Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. The two are set to face off for the title at WWE Backlash 2024 in France.

Elsewhere, The American Nightmare has his first challenger lined up for France, as AJ Styles defeated LA Knight to become the number-one contender for the Undisputed Title on SmackDown.

