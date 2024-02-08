"I do have emotions" - 29-year-old WWE Superstar has a message for Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message to Shawn Michaels, claiming that he was 'not just a robot.'

The star in question is Julius Creed, one-half of the Creed Brothers. While only having joined the main roster in November 2023, the duo has already showcased a phenomenal side of themselves that has brought them to the attention of the fans. They recently competed for the tag team titles against The Judgment Day but were unsuccessful despite a stellar performance.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Julius Creed explained that he had improved upon one aspect of his arsenal, which is showing emotions in promos.

"I don't know if emotional is the right word. I am usually kind of emotionless and that's kind of the reputation I guess I had especially down at NXT. They used to make that joke that I was a robot all the time. I try not to ride the highs, I try not to ride the lows, I try to stay right in the middle, and just a question in a different interview brought me back to a different moment and did make me a little bit emotional. So, see that Shawn Michaels? I do have emotions, I do have feelings, I am not just a robot." [0:40 onwards]

Bill Apter was shocked by The Creed Brothers losing against Judgment Day on WWE RAW

While The Creed Brothers are fairly new on the main roster, their recent loss in a WWE tag team title match against the Judgment Day was unexpected for Bill Apter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the legendary journalist stated:

"I just wanna mention, that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners. Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous," Bill Apter said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Creed Brothers in WWE.

