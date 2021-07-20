"I don't even know what to say" - WWE receives criticism for not getting Becky Lynch back on RAW (Exclusive)

Contrary to all the hype, Becky Lynch sadly didn't return on the most recent RAW episode. The RAW after Money in the Bank was advertised as one of the biggest shows of the year, and it welcomed an energetic bunch of fans back to the arena.

Expectations were high as all roads hinted towards Becky Lynch's return to WWE.

WWE, however, kept "The Man" away from television as the show instead featured the returns of John Cena and Goldberg. Nikki A.S.H's RAW Women's Championship win was a surprise reserved for the female roster, and many fans were left dejected over not seeing Becky Lynch.

While Lynch has been dropping teasers about her impending comeback on social media, former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt the company missed the boat by not getting her back on this week's RAW.

Vince Russo discussed Becky Lynch's status during the latest Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Russo stated that the latest RAW was all about returning fans and giving them some massive moments to cherish.

"I was 1000% sure" - Vince Russo was confident about Becky Lynch's WWE return

Becky Lynch's WWE return is the most anticipated event in wrestling, and Russo was initially confident that the former RAW Women's Champion was on her way back.

WWE might have deliberately misdirected fans into believing all the reports, but the former head writer added that Becky Lynch's return would have saved an otherwise lackluster show.

Russo, in fact, was hoping for The Man to show up and end RAW on a high, but the segment never happened, and the veteran was admittedly left unhappy.

"This is the night the fans are coming back; that's what this show should have been," Russo explained, "That's why Chris, I was 1000% sure they are going to save this show because they are going to bring Becky out at the end. And that's all people are going to remember. I was 1000%, 'Okay, okay, all this stuff is going to get a pass, Becky is going to come out at the end, she is going to get her big pop, and we are going to go off hot.' And when we didn't get that, I was like, 'Man, you guys; I don't even know what to tell you anymore, man. I don't even know what to say.' You now have this match at the end, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte. That made you think she is coming at the end, right?"

Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021

Were you also sure about Becky Lynch's return on the last RAW episode? How should WWE reintroduce The Man back into the mix? Let us know your ideas in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kartik Arry