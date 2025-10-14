"I even made out with him later": WWE icon Nikki Bella makes a wild confession about her first date with 'mystery man'

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had a bumpy 2024, as she got divorced from her now ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev, in November. Despite the setback, The Fearless One is living her life to the fullest. She even made her in-ring return earlier this year and, as always, is very active on social media.

Ad

Nikki recently shared a wild story about a date. On The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion revealed that she went on a date with a guy, and her twin, Brie Bella, was also there. During the chat, Brie cheekily said it was not a date, countering her sister's claim.

The Fearless One added that she considered it a date, as she even made out with the mystery man afterward.

Ad

Trending

“I consider it a date. I even made out with him later," Nikki said. (H/T: Ringside News)

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Nikki later confirmed that it was indeed her first date. The legend made it clear that it was not looking like a perfect match as of now.

What's next for Nikki Bella in WWE?

The former Divas Champion has been quite active in World Wrestling Entertainment since her comeback. The last time fans saw her compete at a premium live event was at Clash in Paris. She faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the show.

Ad

The Man emerged victorious and managed to retain her title in Paris. Since then, Bella hasn't been involved in a major storyline. However, she faced Asuka on September 8 in a losing effort.

Lynch's mixed tag team match alongside her husband, Seth Rollins, against CM Punk and AJ Lee is now in the history books. Hence, Nikki will likely return on WWE RAW and resume her feud with Big Time Becks to settle the score.

That said, all sights are set on Triple H and the WWE creative team and what plans they may have for Nikki once she returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences