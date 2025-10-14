  • home icon
"I even made out with him later": WWE icon Nikki Bella makes a wild confession about her first date with 'mystery man'

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 14, 2025 09:32 GMT
Nikki Bella is former Divas Champion!
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had a bumpy 2024, as she got divorced from her now ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev, in November. Despite the setback, The Fearless One is living her life to the fullest. She even made her in-ring return earlier this year and, as always, is very active on social media.

Nikki recently shared a wild story about a date. On The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion revealed that she went on a date with a guy, and her twin, Brie Bella, was also there. During the chat, Brie cheekily said it was not a date, countering her sister's claim.

The Fearless One added that she considered it a date, as she even made out with the mystery man afterward.

“I consider it a date. I even made out with him later," Nikki said. (H/T: Ringside News)

Nikki later confirmed that it was indeed her first date. The legend made it clear that it was not looking like a perfect match as of now.

What's next for Nikki Bella in WWE?

The former Divas Champion has been quite active in World Wrestling Entertainment since her comeback. The last time fans saw her compete at a premium live event was at Clash in Paris. She faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the show.

The Man emerged victorious and managed to retain her title in Paris. Since then, Bella hasn't been involved in a major storyline. However, she faced Asuka on September 8 in a losing effort.

Lynch's mixed tag team match alongside her husband, Seth Rollins, against CM Punk and AJ Lee is now in the history books. Hence, Nikki will likely return on WWE RAW and resume her feud with Big Time Becks to settle the score.

That said, all sights are set on Triple H and the WWE creative team and what plans they may have for Nikki once she returns.

