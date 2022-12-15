"I couldn't even open my eye" - WWE RAW star details injury following historic WrestleMania 38 win 

After her iconic RAW Women's Championship victory at WWE WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair's celebration was cut short due to an eye injury she picked up during the match.

Bianca Belair suffered the injury after her opponent and former champion Becky Lynch landed her heel directly on The EST's eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for Belair.

While recapping the bout on World Wrestling Entertainment's YouTube channel, Belair revealed that she could not open her eyes the day after her match.

"I had a black eye for at least three months, it did not go away. My whole eye was red the next day, I remember I slept on my face, so when I woke up the next day I couldn’t even open my eye." (From 14:28 to 14:43)

Since winning the title this past April, Bianca Belair is now the second-longest reigning RAW Women's Champion, having held the title for 256 days. She is only behind Becky Lynch, who was champion for 373 days.

WWE veteran is not a fan of how Bianca Belair's new challenger has been booked

This past Monday on WWE RAW, former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss became the new number-one contender for Belair's title.

While most are happy to see Bliss back in the title picture, WWE creative's hints at her reverting to her horror-based character have not sat well with Vince Russo. The former head writer gave his thoughts on Little Miss Bliss while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I need something realistic, bro. Because if we just keep doing this, flipping and flopping over ridiculous stuff. I mean, Alexa Bliss, right now, means nothing. And that's a shame, bro, because she should mean a lot. She really should; she's good," said Russo. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since becoming the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair has taken any and all comers. She has defeated notable names, including Sonya Deville, Carmella, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

