"That's a shame" - Wrestling veteran says Alexa Bliss "means nothing" on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is far from pleased with how WWE has presented Alexa Bliss of late on RAW.

Little Miss Bliss is currently aligned with Asuka, with the duo even winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for a short duration. Bliss also participated in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series, where she, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim defeated DAMAGE CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

Despite her recent success, it's safe to say that Alexa Bliss' presentation as a babyface has left much to be desired. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo suggested that WWE should blur the line between reality and storyline for Alexa Bliss. He explained that the former RAW Women's Champion should accuse the company of mishandling her talents.

"Bro, the only way for me any of this works is if it's a reality-based storyline. And, you know, she talks about in a cryptic way about the flipping and flopping and the way she has been mishandled, and maybe she accuses the company of making her work hury, and then when she took off the time they needed they didn't believe her," said Vince Russo.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that in her current babyface avatar, Alexa Bliss 'means nothing' on WWE RAW. Vince Russo believes The Goddess is too good a talent to be just another performer on the main roster.

"I need something realistic, bro. Because if we just keep doing this, flipping and flopping over ridiculous stuff. I mean, Alexa Bliss, right now, means nothing. And that's a shame, bro, because she should mean a lot. She really should; she's good," said Russo. (4:32 - 5:22)

Vince Russo on a feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

The WWE veteran also stated how he's not interested in seeing a feud between RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bliss in her current persona. Vince Russo believes the rivalry will be another one where two babyfaces bicker back and forth about the other taking away their spot in the company.

"Like I said, man, unless it's something reality-based, what is it gonna be bro? She's jealous of Bianca Belair and she's like, 'when I was home injured, you took my spot.' I mean, if it's something like that, come on man!" added Vince Russo. (5:24 - 5:42)

Since Rhea Ripley has been rumored to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, WWE will potentially have Alexa Bliss step up for Royal Rumble 2023. Though a possible match between The EST of WWE and Bliss promises to be great, it'll be interesting to see if the promotion turns the latter heel ahead of it.

