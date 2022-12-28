"I couldn't even speak" - Former WWE writer discloses the issue he had pitching ideas to Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs recently disclosed that he wanted to pitch becoming the general manager of 205 Live, but had difficulty pitching ideas to Vince McMahon.

205 Live was a WWE program that focused on the Cruiserweight division. It premiered on November 29th, 2016, and the final episode aired on February 11th this year. The show was replaced with NXT Level Up on February 18th.

Speaking with Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows, Jimmy shared that he shot a video to pitch being the 205 Live GM.

"I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and pitch me being the 205 Live general manager," said Jacobs. "I was ready to play a little bit and move a little bit."

Jimmy added that even though he shot the video, he lacked the confidence to bring his ideas to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"By the end, I couldn't even speak in front of Vince. I couldn't even pitch an idea in front of him. I felt so stupid every time I talked there." (H/T:Fightful)

Daniel Garcia on wrestling WWE Superstar on 205 Live

AEW star and Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia has discussed wrestling Drew Gulak on 205 Live.

Speaking with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, Daniel claimed that Gulak beat him up pretty badly in the short match. The 24-year-old added that he had a try-out and a match in NXT as well.

"I wrestled Drew Gulak on 205, in like a 15-second match. Yeah, he beat me up pretty bad. It was pretty nasty, pretty ruthless. And I had a WWE try-out in January of last year, and I had a match on NXT after the try-out," Garcia said. (From 28:50)

Jimmy Jacobs was let go by the promotion after taking a photo with several current AEW stars and is currently working for Impact Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Triple H ever attempts to revitalize the Cruiserweight division in the company.

