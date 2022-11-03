"I don't even want to talk about it" - WWE veteran blasts AEW show; lavishes praise on Triple H (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently praised Triple H for WWE SmackDown's "improvement" while criticizing AEW show Rampage, saying he couldn't even watch the show.

Since The Game assumed power, WWE's programming has improved considerably, with less filler content and more logical advancement of storylines. Not just quality, but the ratings have also witnessed an upswing, thanks in part to the rehiring of released fan favorites like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and more.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell gave Triple H credit for WWE's improvement, particularly that of SmackDown. The wrestling veteran stated that owing to his years of experience in the business, HHH has managed to "open" many doors that have made the Friday night show exciting.

"SmackDown really shows a lot of improvement and a lot of doors that can be opened. Before they didn't have any, they almost closed the door. You would have needed an axe to break it down. But now they have so many things open to them, and it opened up fairly quickly. They got a guy in there, Triple H, who knows how to open these doors. He knows what makes a good TV show because he's been around there before, and I really like what they are doing," said Dutch Mantell (6:57 - 7:38)

Furthermore, Mantell took potshots at AEW Rampage, which also airs on Friday nights moments after SmackDown wraps up. He then revealed that he tried watching the show but couldn't get himself to sit through the whole hour.

"We didn't talk about Rampage and I don't even want to talk about it. I tried to watch that show the other day. My god, I just couldn't," added Mantell (7:38 - 7:50)

Vince Russo is not too pleased with Triple H's work as the head booker of the WWE

While Dutch Mantell is a fan of how WWE's landscape has changed with Triple H in power, Vince Russo was critical of the same. On the recent Legion of RAW episode, the wrestling veteran voiced his frustrations with HHH juggling two duties as the head booker while appearing on TV simultaneously.

Russo explained that Hunter being involved in an on-screen role has distracted him from his primary job of booking the weekly programming.

"This show was written like a part-time job. Right off the bat, Asuka and Alexa are healthy. Oh okay, bro, we'll do the segment where they'll run in and make the save and that'll be our tag team match. That's five minutes to book. That's what I'm talking about bro. This is not a part-time freaking job. I don't care who you are." said Russo

It'll be interesting to see if Triple H will regularly appear on WWE television as he did during Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's segment on RAW.

