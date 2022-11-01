Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H having too many things on his plate.

Since Vince McMahon retired from the company, Triple H has taken the reins of the creative team. WWE announced that he was the promotion's Chief Content Officer and in charge of the creative aspects of both RAW and SmackDown.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that it would not be humanly possible for Hunter to manage so many tasks all by himself.

"I've said this before on this show, Triple H cannot be head of creative and wear a hundred other hats." He continued, "I don't care bro. Triple H is not freaking Superman. Either be head of creative and do nothing else or make somebody else the head of creative. Head of creative is not a part-time job."

He detailed that the show suffered because The Game was distracted by the different roles he played behind the scenes.

"This show was written like a part-time job. Right off the bat, Asuka and Alexa are healthy. Oh okay, bro, we'll do the segment where they'll run in and make the save and that'll be our tag team match. That's five minutes to book. That's what I'm talking about bro. This is not a part-time freaking job. I don't care who you are." [6:58 - 8:37]

Triple H appeared on RAW to stop a brawl from erupting

The animosity between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley reached a tipping point this week as the two behemoths engaged in an all-out brawl.

The Cerebral Assassin emerged from the back and ordered the rest of the roster and security personnel to separate the two men. He even threatened to cut the match from Crown Jewel if the rivals did not stop. Finally, things were under control, and the show resumed.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will now come face-to-face in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Crown Jewel. Fans will have to wait and see which star will reign supreme on November 5, 2022.

What did you think of Hunter's booking this week? Sound off in the comments below.

