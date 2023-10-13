"I didn't expect this" - Logan Paul reacts after Paul Heyman posts swimming pool picture with a supermodel (PHOTO)

Paul Heyman, the Bloodline's Wiseman, knows what he's doing, and Logan Paul can't believe it. Heyman's picture with a supermodel has taken a large part of the internet by surprise, and The Maverick is among those stunned.

For those unaware, Heyman's media company often features models, and his fame helps bring them a lot of exposure. It started when a supermodel asked if anyone had a temporary tattoo of the Hustle logo so that she could use it in her photo shoot. It gave life to the idea, and although it was made up as a joke, it took off soon after.

In a throwback photo, Paul Heyman posted a picture with supermodel Laura Petersen in a swimming pool, where he's wearing his suit. It was the same sort of photo that Heyman had posted in the past since the idea took off for the first time.

Check out the photo below:

Logan Paul was not expecting that sort of photo from The Bloodline's Wiseman and said as much in the comments of the picture.

"I didn't expect this."

The picture took Logan Paul by surprise

While Paul Heyman has done many things outside The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns returning to the company now, it will be interesting to see what's next for The Bloodline and if it eases the pressure on the Wiseman.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE