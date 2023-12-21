Shawn Michaels is currently the man behind WWE's third brand, working on creating superstars for the next generation. However, fans reacted to a controversial storyline that involves a popular star that blurs the line between fiction and reality.

On a recent episode of NXT, Ilja Dragunov faced a returning Ridge Holland. During the match, Holland botched a DDT on Dragunov, which seemingly injured him, and ended the bout. The current NXT Champion was taken away on a stretcher to close the show on a cliffhanger.

Fans have expressed their disappointment as the angle was all too similar to what transpired two years ago between Big E and Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion was put out of action for the foreseeable future after a botched move from Holland. Some were offended by the angle as they believed it crossed a line.

Check out some reactions below:

Big E hasn't wrestled since the injury, and there's no update on when or even if he can return to in-ring competition. Some fans expressed their displeasure regarding the storyline and felt it was done in poor taste with the inclusion of Ridge Holland, who accidentally injured another superstar.

Shawn Michaels heavily praises current WWE champion

Shawn Michaels has done an excellent job of booking the developmental brand ever since he took charge under the old WWE regime. Many stars from the main roster have appeared on the third brand for either a match or a storyline with the superstars of tomorrow.

The Judgment Day has been heavily featured on WWE NXT in recent months, as Dominik Mysterio was the North American Champion. Speaking on Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels heavily praised The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and said she could potentially become the greatest female performer of all time.

"I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there... She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again, the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Earlier this month, Dominik Mysterio lost the title to Dragon Lee at WWE NXT: Deadline 2023. It will be interesting to see what management does with the controversial storyline between Ridge Holland and Ilja Dragunov in the coming year.

