  "I wasn't extremely happy" - Mandy Rose opens up about her final WWE main roster run

"I wasn't extremely happy" - Mandy Rose opens up about her final WWE main roster run

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jun 05, 2024 15:09 GMT
Mandy Rose unified NXT UK and NXT Women
Mandy Rose unified NXT UK and NXT Women's Championship in WWE!

WWE abruptly released Mandy Rose when she was on the road to becoming the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in the company's history. Recently, she spoke about her move to the developmental brand and revealed that she wasn't happy with her final main roster run.

During the ThunderDome Era, Mandy Rose teamed up with Dana Brooke on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Rose and Brooke went nowhere as a tag team on WWE's main roster before The Golden Goddess was sent to the then-Black-and-Gold brand after WrestleMania 37.

However, the move revived Mandy Rose's career in the promotion before her eventual release. During an appearance on the Heated Shenanigans Podcast, Mandy Rose spoke about her move to NXT and revealed she wasn't extremely happy with her main roster run.

"It was called to my attention that I was going to go back to NXT, didn't really have many reasons. I just took it as a challenge. I didn't take it as a demotion, I took it as an opportunity to be able to showcase myself and get a fresh coat of paint... I was kinda in a place where I wasn't extremely happy with what was going on with me on TV and where I was at. I felt like I had more potential and I had more to show to the WWE and NXT Universe. I felt it was really a great time to do that," said Rose [From 03:35 to 04:15]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE champion opens up about her past feud with Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose got her break on WWE's main roster alongside Sonya Deville. The two became a tag team before the company introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, Fire and Desire never won the gold and eventually split up when The Golden Goddess started a romantic storyline with Otis. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Sonya Deville talked about their renowned rivalry on the brand.

"It was real! A lot of it was real. We're best friends; We're like sisters. We love like sisters; we fight like sisters. And, so much of it was that I felt that Mandy had gotten opportunities in the ring; it's because she had a certain look, and I didn't have that."

Check out the video below:

The two had a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020, which Rose won.

What are your thoughts on Mandy Rose? Sound off using the discuss button.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Heated Shenanigans Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

