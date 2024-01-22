"I have faith in Triple H" - Fans beg for 36-year-old star to make stunning return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and fans have been anticipating to see what surprises WWE pull off at the Premium Live Event. A section of fans have expressed their desire to see Pat McAfee show up during the show.

For those unaware, McAfee made an unexpected appearance at Royal Rumble 2023, where he joined Corey Graves and Michael Cole in the commentary booth for the Men's Rumble match. Despite not being a participant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Pat MacAfee generated a massive pop from the live crowd in San Antonio.

Now, with Royal Rumble 2024 just a handful of days away, fans have been clamoring for many performers to make their returns. One among them also happens to be McAfee.

A Twitter post recently shared a clip of the NFL legend's entrance at Royal Rumble 2023. This elicited tons of responses from fans, with many begging for the 36-year-old star to bring the house down at this year's event as well.

Check out some of those responses below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE broadcaster Corey Graves on being replaced with Pat McAfee from SmackDown's commentary team

A few months back, on his appearance on The Kurt Angle podcast, Corey Graves confessed that he was disappointed when he was replaced by Pat McAfee in SmackDown's commentary team and sent to RAW in 2021.

The WWE star added that he was "upset" professionally over the change as he had paid his dues by working week after week for several years.

"Believe it or not, I'm blowing up my own stuff here. I think the world of Pat. He is such a strong persona, it is easy for me to play off of, rib him, and get under his skin. I was a little upset, professionally, that I found out, you're going from Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the network show that you've kicked off with Michael Cole, I took it a little personally. Not because Pat, but I've paid my dues here. I'm the guy who shows up week after week, I'm the guy who did both Raw and SmackDown for two years straight, never complained, and this is how you do me."

Corey Graves was brought back to WWE SmackDown's broadcasting team in September 2022 when McAfee left to fulfill his other commitments.

Do you think WWE should bring back Pat McAfee for this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.