"I am a fatty" - Roman Reigns makes a confession

Roman Reigns has made a very candid admission during a recent conversation. The Tribal Chief is gearing up to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris at the weekend. He has featured regularly on WWE programming since his return after WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of the big match, he showed up for an interview on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. Reigns discussed his earlier run as a babyface on the roster, how he wants to stay in WWE, and other topics. He then said he also watched the episode with Randy Orton on the show, when they discussed junk food. Stephanie asked him what his go-to food was in that scenario.

"I just like chocolate. Anything chocolate, peanut butter, but just sweets I am a fatty," he confessed.

Roman Reigns then mentioned that someone like Orton doesn't look like he binges junk food given how he is always in "really good shape." He also added that Triple H is the same, saying that he has never seen him eat "normal food."

You can watch the interview below:

Roman Reigns thanked the Birmingham crowd for their reception

Roman Reigns appeared on the go-home RAW show ahead of Clash in Paris. The Head of the Table came out to address Bronson Reed but had to wait before he could talk as the crowd kept singing his name.

He eventually got into a brawl with Reed and after the show addressed the massive reception he got from the fans in Birmingham, UK. He posted the clip from the show and thanked the crowd.

"Very special moment for me, Thank you Birmingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. I love you too," he wrote.

Reigns will now look to get the better of Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris on Sunday. Reed has laid out the OTC quite a few times and has also stolen his shoes in the process.

