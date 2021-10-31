"I am fed up" - Shotzi breaks her silence following her attack on six-time Women's Champion

Following her actions from this past week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi clarified why she decided to attack Sasha Banks.

On Friday's show, Shotzi competed in a singles match against Charlotte Flair but unfortunately couldn't win. Following the match, she attacked Banks out of nowhere.

During Talking Smack, Shotzi explained the reason behind her attack. According to the former NXT sensation, she was fed up and was done being happy, easy-going Shotzi. She also mentioned her split from tag team partner Tegan Nox after the draft.

“I am fed up. Plain and simple. I’m fed up. I am done being the happy, easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunity over title opportunity. My tag partner left me. I came here just wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what? I haven’t had fun in a really long time. So there’s just one thing left to do,” Shotzi said. (H/T: Cageside Seats)

Shotzi was considered one of the most amazing babyfaces in all WWE and had her way of getting over the WWE Universe. But now, things have changed drastically.

Shotzi claimed that Sasha Banks was her breaking point

During her explanation, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion added that Sasha Banks was her breaking point, and now The Boss is her target. She would now crush anyone standing in her way.

“Sasha was my breaking point, and now she’s my target. I am not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way,” Shotzi said.

While Charlotte Flair is expected to face Sasha Banks, the latter has to deal with the 'Ballsy Badass' first. The audience was surprised by Shotzi's sudden heel turn and will look forward to her and Banks' storyline in the future.

