"I feel bad"- Cody Rhodes wants 37-year-old WWE star to finally dethrone Gunther 

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on who should dethrone Gunther in WWE. The American Nightmare backed Chad Gable to finally win the Intercontinental Championship.

Chad Gable has really come into his own as a singles wrestler in the last few weeks. The Olympian has taken the Ring General to his limits on multiple occasions and even defeated him via countout. However, the Alpha Academy member has failed to capture the gold every time.

During a recent chat with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download, Cody Rhodes was full of praise for Chad Gable and stated that he wants the latter to win the Intercontinental Championship.

"Bringing family to the show, it's as real as it gets. Chad did amazing. I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. He had the shot, I hope he finds it. Amazing. True athlete, real Olympian, amazing. It's hard to tell, what we do, what is real and what isn't. When it's in the middle, it's so sweet and so good. That's as real as it gets. His daughter, wanting to see that, and have that moment. I felt bad because they sent me out after to raise his hand, and I have to do the dark match. I feel bad, he's getting his time and moment and I have to go out there. Had I gone out there and he told me to 'F off,' no problem. He's an amazing athlete." [H/T- Fightful]

Gunther recently talked about facing Cody Rhodes in WWE

Gunther and Cody Rhodes are currently two of the most dominant stars on the WWE roster. The duo were the final two wrestlers in this year's Royal Rumble and many have since desired to see them face off in a singles match.

The Ring General addressed the possibility during a recent interview, noting that their paths are different for now:

“I don’t have a message for him right now. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing my thing. If the paths cross again, when that happens, let’s see. I’m not focused on that right now," said Gunther.

Gunther recently surpassed Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He will have a celebration for this achievement on RAW this week. Cody Rhodes will also be present on WWE's flagship show.

