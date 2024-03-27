"I feel bad but it’s probably for the best" - Fans react to WWE star's unexpected hiatus from wrestling

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ridge Holland addressed the WWE Universe and unexpectedly announced that he's stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to react to the matter.

The 35-year-old star was a member of The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown previously, but after Sheamus' injury, he returned to the developmental brand while Butch remained on the blue brand, reverted to Pete Dunne, and formed a tag team with Tyler Bate.

On WWE NXT this week, Ridge Holland cut a promo in the ring in which he stated that he was tired of bringing his work home with him and that he refused to let his job take away from the things he found more valuable in life, which was his ability to be the best dad and husband possible.

He then said that he decided to step away from in-ring competition indefinitely. He thanked William Regal and Shawn Michaels as well as the fans before leaving the arena.

Wrestling fans took to X to react to the segment

As of writing, Ridge Holland has been moved to the alumni page on the company's official website, WWE.com. His hiatus has been made official.

