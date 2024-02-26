"I feel like we beat ourselves up" - Former WWE star opens up about battle with injuries

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about undergoing surgery and returning to competition. The former champion noted that he’s in the best shape of his life.

Fans have seen many top names battle injuries to return to the ring. Lio Rush is one of the wrestlers who returned to the ring after going under the knife.

Rush made a name for himself in WWE as an athletic cruiserweight. He won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and worked as Bobby Lashley’s manager for some time.

Lio Rush was released by WWE in April 2020, after which he appeared in many promotions, including AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling. During a recent interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment, the former WWE Superstar opened up about his injuries.

"I had two slight issues with my shoulder—one separated AC joint and a second injury that required surgery—and that had me out for about 11 months. I can go now; I feel great; I feel I'm in the best shape that I've been in a very long time; and I feel quick on my feet. But I feel pretty heavy and pretty stocked up, so I'm ready to go."

He admitted that injuries halted his rise in the industry and took a toll on him. However, he understood that patience was required to ensure that healing became a learning process.

"I feel like we beat ourselves up more than anybody else. It's a process, just like everything else is a process. It taught me a lot; it showed me a lot about myself. It made me do a deep mental dive, and ultimately, it helped the recovery process; that's a big part of it. You can get through things physically, but if you get through things physically and we're not right up here all the way, that process can be slowed down slightly. Be patient with yourself." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lio Rush has made a name for himself in the industry over the years. Fans can hope to see him return to WWE down the line.

An out-of-action WWE star wants to face AJ Styles in his final match

Injuries are a part and parcel of wrestling. Another star who has been out of action after going under the knife is Bobby Roode. However, unlike Lio Rush, Roode doesn’t plan on returning to the ring.

Roode is currently working as a WWE producer. He doesn’t have any plans to return to the ring, but he hopes to compete against AJ Styles in his final match. The former United States Champion picked his final dream opponent during a talk with Chris Van Vliet.

"I'm all about stories; there's got to be a reason, right? There's got to be people who need to be emotionally invested in this. I want people to care; I want some meat on the bone there. I think AJ would definitely be that guy; we never had the opportunity to work in a singles match."

WWE could book a rivalry between the two men post-WrestleMania to give Bobby Roode his farewell match. It would be great to see the two veterans have a go at it in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Do you want to see AJ Styles retire Bobby Roode from the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.