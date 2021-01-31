"I feel like I'm giving it away" - Rey Mysterio shares his predictions for the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio recently revealed his pick for the Royal Rumble apart from himself. Mysterio will be performing alongside his son Dominik Mysterio in the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Superstar and future Hall Of Famer currently working on WWE's Blue brand, SmackDown. He will be in the upcoming Royal Rumble, and will be one of the few participants who is a former winner of the pay-per-view's marquee match up. Mysterio won the Royal Rumble back in 2006.

Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Rey Mysterio revealed who he thinks is a favorite to win the Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Without giving too much away, Rey Mysterio shared who he believes will be the last three men in the ring. His picks include Dolph Ziggler, Angel Garza, and Andrade. Mysterio would also like to see his son Dominik Mysterio put on a show.

"If I give you my pick, I feel like I’m giving it away. Like, that’s gonna be the winner. I definitely see Ziggler. For some reason, I think he’s one of the top three. Besides that, I would love to see Dominik in the last five. I think that would be incredible. Garza and Andrade would be incredible there. I don’t know if it’s the timing, but I would love to see them in the Top 5 as well."

Rey Mysterio will be focusing on his performance come Sunday. While he may not be a favorite to win the Royal Rumble among members of the WWE Universe, we can expect him to put on one heck of a performance.

Rey Mysterio's 2006 Royal Rumble performance

Rey Mysterio won the Royal Rumble in 2006, in what was one of his greatest performances and accomplishments in his career. Mysterio was one of the iron men of the night alongside Triple H.

He lasted a total of one hour, two minutes, and twelve seconds, the second-longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match behind Daniel Bryan. Rey Mysterio won the match by eliminating another Royal Rumble legend in Randy Orton.

Rey Mysterio will be hoping he can have another stellar performance, similar to his 2006 one. How do you think Rey Mysterio will do in 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.