"I feel like I did as much as I possibly could" - Toni Storm on her transition from NXT UK to NXT (Exclusive)

Toni Storm had a tremendous run in NXT UK. But all good things must come to an end, and Storm eventually found herself transitioning over to WWE NXT.

This week, Toni Storm sat down with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino to talk about various subjects related to the Black and Gold brand. When the subject came up of Storm's move from NXT UK to NXT, the former NXT UK Women's Champion spoke on the adjustments it took going from one brand to another:

"Oh, I just, it's I mean I knew what I was in for coming over here, but it's a whole new brand of competition, a lot of people that I haven't been in the ring with, a lot of people that I have from the past and yet it is totally a whole different thing. NXT UK, I feel like I did as much as I possibly could."

Part two of my conversation with #ToniStorm for @SKWrestling_ is now available! #WWENXT



- Last minute #RoyalRumble entry

- Her rivalry with and reaction to @RheaRipley_WWE moving to #WWERAW

- Who will finally knock of @Kay_Lee_Ray for the #NXTUK Title?https://t.co/dD0w6ocMpZ — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

"It was time for some fresh competition" - Toni Storm on her move from NXT UK to NXT

Toni Storm pointed out that she felt like she did all there was to do in NXT UK and that she couldn't climb any higher as part of that brand than she already has.

While she says NXT UK will hold a special place in her heart, she's excited to test her skills against the fresh competition in WWE NXT instead:

"I feel like there was no getting higher than that, and it was time to branch out, move on and try something new. I mean, my heart is always NXT UK because that's what put me on the map, that's what you know got me going, but it was time for some fresh competition."

Advertisement

"Being in a match and getting kicked in the face honestly feels normal to me at this point. Thank God we are back to that."



Spoke to Toni Storm ahead of her #WWENXT Title match tonight. Needless to say she's thrilled to be back after a lengthy hiatus. https://t.co/Aoye2fMGS1 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 10, 2021

Were you a fan of Toni Storm during her NXT UK run? Who would you like to see her face this year in WWE NXT? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a H/T back to us for the transcription.