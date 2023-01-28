"I feel like mentally prepared for it" – Former RAW Tag Team Champions reflect on facing The Usos, New Day and other top WWE tag teams (Exclusive)

The WWE tag team division is absolutely stacked at the moment. One such team that has already achieved a lot is The Street Profits.

The Street Profits are former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would love to get their hands on tag team gold once again.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Ford reflected on him and Angelo Dawkins sharing the ring with The Usos, New Day, and other top WWE tag teams.

"You know, we have faced like the best of the best. The Usos, New Day, The Viking Raiders, and basically every tag team, especially The Academy, The OC. The tag division is so stacked and I think it's just the mass of always been in there with tag teams that always go. Like, all tag teams go, so I feel like mentally prepared for it and that's something that we just do on a day-to-day basis. Just like figuring it out, each match and just doing what we do in the red or the blue." said Montez Ford [3:26-3:57]

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins opened up on sharing the ring with WWE Legends at RAW 30

During the same conversation, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins opened up on sharing the ring with D-Generation X and Kurt Angle for a segment on RAW 30.

Ford recalled his childhood and spoke about the impact the WWE Legends had on his life. He said:

"That was amazing. Like, I've watched this since I was a child. I loved it as a child and like to see it come full circle and being there with all those legends that brought me up and brought me through so many moments and happiness as a kid, it was amazing."

Dawkins continued:

"Meant a lot honestly, you know what I'm saying? First off, I got a lot of detention slips because you know, I'm rolling around saying 'S*ck It' at school. But, nah man, it was unreal though. Being in there with all those legends and like I said earlier, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, they've been a part of our success in NXT."

The Street Profits could enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

