"I feel like we’re really lacking that in the WWE"- Carmella shares her opinion on bringing back popular show

WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke about bringing back the Total Divas era.

After a long hiatus, Mella returned to the company on January 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The following week, the former SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Candice Le'Rae, Piper Niver, and Mia Yim in a Fatal-Four Way match, thus qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Despite putting in her best efforts, Mella was unable to win the Chamber match as Asuka pinned her.

While speaking during a live session on Instagram with Sweety High, Mella mentioned that she would like the Total Divas era to make a comeback. She added that they got to interact with the female audience during that era.

"I would love that [a Total Divas comeback]. I really wanna put that out into the universe. I really feel like we need to bring it back. I feel like we’re really lacking that in the WWE. We really need to connect with our female audience and that’s what Total Divas did," she said.

Mella continued:

"It brought such a female audience towards our product and you know, people got to see what we do behind the scenes and get to know us for who we really were, not just who we play on TV and I feel like we’re missing that right now in WWE. We’re missing the connection with the female audience outside of the ring of course and I feel like I would just love to bring that back. So I’m putting that out there to the universe." [H/T- Post Wrestling]

Trish Stratus heaped praise on Carmella, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and many more

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently heaped praise on female wrestlers such as Carmella, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and many more.

Speaking with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over, Stratus mentioned how much she admires Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. She also stated that she is a huge fan of Mella's character.

"It was something why I started back at the live events with Becky [Lynch], seeing her, I would love to face her. I am a fan of what she does. Bayley, Bianca [Belair], Asuka. There is not one woman where I'm like, 'Nah, I don't want to work her, I'm good.' Carmella, to me, she is so good in the ring, but has such a strong character. I've always admired wrestlers that have strong characters. You know what that character is going to do before they even do it. I love that," Stratus said.

The Hall of Famer further added that she loves Mella and Morgan's growth in the industry and the way both women have cemented their positions in the company:

"I love [Carmella's] development. Liv [Morgan], I love what she is doing. I'm anxious to see her go to the next level. It's kind of on the peak for her and going to happen for her soon. If they decided 'stay around and pick a singles match.' I'd be like, 'I don't know, pick one for me. I don't know who to pick.' Everyone is amazing and I could do fun stuff with any of them."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Carmella.

