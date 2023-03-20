"I don't know, pick one for me"- Former 8-time champion is a fan of female wrestlers Liv Morgan, Carmella, and other popular superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently heaped praise on female wrestlers Liv Morgan, Carmella, Lita, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Asuka.

Speaking with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over, Stratus mentioned that she is a fan of The Man, The Role Model, The EST, and The Empress of Tomorrow. She also stated that it was one of the reasons why she had started doing live events with Becky.

Trish detailed:

"It was something why I started back at the live events with Becky, seeing her, I would love to face her. I am a fan of what she does. Bayley, Bianca (Belair), Asuka. There is not one woman where I'm like, 'Nah, I don't want to work her, I'm good.' Carmella, to me, she is so good in the ring, but has such a strong character. I've always admired wrestlers that have strong characters. You know what that character is going to do before they even do it. I love that."

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that she loved watching Mella and Liv Morgan evolve throughout their respective careers, and said that she would be open to doing segments with them.

"I love [Carmella's] development. Liv, I love what she is doing. I'm anxious to see her go to the next level. It's kind of on the peak for her and going to happen for her soon. If they decided 'stay around and pick a singles match.' I'd be like, 'I don't know, pick one for me. I don't know who to pick.' Everyone is amazing and I could do fun stuff with any of them." (H/T- Fightful)

Trish Stratus heaped praise on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus spoke about Liv Morgan's hard work, dedication, and passion that she puts into the business. Trish also expressed how much she loved watching the SmackDown superstar grow.

Trish detailed:

"Liv, I mean, gosh, you embody everything that we worked to do. You went out there with the hard work, the dedication, the passion, following your dreams, and really just doing it. I loved watching your journey."

Stratus – alongside Becky Lynch and Lita – will face Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

Who do you think will win the six-woman tag team match? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes