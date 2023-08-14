"I feel sorry for you" - WWE star Asuka sends strongly worded message to her online haters

WWE Superstar Asuka has taken to social media to fire back at her online haters, sending them an important message.

Since arriving in the world's largest wrestling promotion, Asuka has become one of the most decorated female superstars of the modern era. She is the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time, a record-tying three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a four-time Women's Champion across RAW and SmackDown. She is also the only woman to win both a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Empress of Tomorrow's most recent accolade was holding the WWE Women's Championship. However, she dropped the title to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, who quickly lost it to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Iyo Sky.

The Japanese superstar recently took to Twitter to respond to trolls who attempt to send her hate online. She stated that the tweets will never even get to her, and she feels sorry for them.

"If you are scumbags and I have not blocked you then you are muted by me. Your tweets will never reach me. I feel sorry for you. Pity," wrote Asuka.

Asuka breaks her silence after losing the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Bianca Belair was the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time when Asuka defeated her for the since-renamed WWE Women's Championship in May.

Since the title change was so monumental, many fans expected Asuka to have a long reign with the belt. However, she dropped the title back to Belair at SummerSlam.

The title change was a shocking one, and the Empress of Tomorrow stayed quiet for a couple of days after the result. However, she recently took to Twitter to break her silence and post a scary photo of herself in response to the loss.

