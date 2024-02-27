"I felt bad for her" - 34-year-old star who was released under Triple H's WWE regime lacked charisma, says wrestling veteran

Triple H's WWE regime saw the release of several superstars after the merger was completed. Recently, a wrestling veteran spoke about a 34-year-old star and her run with the promotion under the new regime.

In 2022, Emma returned to WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown for a third run on the main roster. However, she was barely featured on weekly television after the initial weeks of her return. Later, she paired up with real-life partner Madcap Moss before they both were released.

Speaking on Keeping It 100, Konnan was asked about WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 and Emma's run with the promotion. The wrestling veteran praised the star but was disappointed with the lack of charisma that affected her career during her time in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling:

"Bro, she had zero connection with the crowd. She wasn't good on the mic, and she really didn't have a lot of charisma. I felt bad for her; she's a nice girl. Then, when I saw her in WWE, I said, Okay, maybe a change of scenery, maybe a storyline; she was the same; bro she had no charisma. Basically, that's what I've got to say on her." (From 1:25 to 1:46)

Emma admits wrestling career may be over following WWE release

Emma's career with the company was filled with ups and downs as she had multiple runs on the main roster and the developmental brand across her three runs with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Australian star has been successful outside the promotion while working on the independent circuit. However, she hasn't focused on professional wrestling after she was released from the promotion.

By the end of last year, she sent a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on her year. In the following reel, she admitted that she's not sure about wrestling again after her release in September 2023:

"2023 was filled with highs and lows. The man of my dreams proposed to me, and I lost my dream job at the company where we first met. While I’m not sure if I’ll ever wrestle again… I am sure that I’ll turn this into a positive. No restrictions, no putting things on the back burner. Time to follow my heart.” she wrote.

She's engaged to Madcap Moss, who was also released from the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Emma's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keeping It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.