  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • "I felt like he didn’t like me"- Triple H’s heat with former WWE star finally addressed

"I felt like he didn’t like me"- Triple H’s heat with former WWE star finally addressed

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:45 GMT
Triple H (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Triple H (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion recently opened up about his backstage dynamics with Triple H back in the day. The star was released from his contract with the Stamford-based company in 2009.

Ad

Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) signed with the global juggernaut in 2005. Touted as a future world champion, he could not live up to the expectations, as his WWE career was marred with injuries, backstage heat, a suspension due to a violation of the promotion's wellness policy, and several other issues, which ultimately led to his release within five years of his signing.

On the most recent edition of his Mic Check podcast, Ken Anderson was asked if he got along with Triple H backstage. The former WWE United States Champion came up with an honest response, stating that he felt The Game did not like him. However, the veteran added that his own approach could have been a potential reason behind it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Man, that’s a tough one to answer. I felt like he didn’t like me at the time for whatever reason. I probably didn’t give him a reason to like me… I got to SmackDown, and I earned the respect of all those guys, and then, I guess, when I got over to RAW, I just assumed that everybody else was gonna just… I don’t know what I was feeling, but, like, I never went out of my way to, like, be ultimate, like, ultra-friendly or approachable to those guys," he said.
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Anderson further noted that he has since had several interactions with Hunter, and he felt they were both different people back in the day.

"And, yeah, I always felt like those guys didn’t like me. So we were professional. And I’ve, since then, I’ve had interactions with him. I’ve talked to him. I feel like I was a different person back then, and I also see that like he was a different person as well," Anderson added. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
Ad

You can check out the video below for Ken Anderson's comments:

youtube-cover
Ad

Triple H to take TEDSports stage later this year

TEDSports, the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas, is slated to take place in Indianapolis in September.

Earlier today, it was announced that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H will be one of the speakers at the historic three-day event. The 14-time world champion will pull back the curtain on the workings of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

It will be interesting to hear Triple H talk about professional wrestling at the inaugural TEDSports event.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications