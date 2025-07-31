"I felt like he didn’t like me"- Triple H’s heat with former WWE star finally addressed

A former WWE champion recently opened up about his backstage dynamics with Triple H back in the day. The star was released from his contract with the Stamford-based company in 2009.Ken Anderson (fka Mr. Kennedy) signed with the global juggernaut in 2005. Touted as a future world champion, he could not live up to the expectations, as his WWE career was marred with injuries, backstage heat, a suspension due to a violation of the promotion's wellness policy, and several other issues, which ultimately led to his release within five years of his signing.On the most recent edition of his Mic Check podcast, Ken Anderson was asked if he got along with Triple H backstage. The former WWE United States Champion came up with an honest response, stating that he felt The Game did not like him. However, the veteran added that his own approach could have been a potential reason behind it.&quot;Man, that’s a tough one to answer. I felt like he didn’t like me at the time for whatever reason. I probably didn’t give him a reason to like me… I got to SmackDown, and I earned the respect of all those guys, and then, I guess, when I got over to RAW, I just assumed that everybody else was gonna just… I don’t know what I was feeling, but, like, I never went out of my way to, like, be ultimate, like, ultra-friendly or approachable to those guys,&quot; he said.Anderson further noted that he has since had several interactions with Hunter, and he felt they were both different people back in the day.&quot;And, yeah, I always felt like those guys didn’t like me. So we were professional. And I’ve, since then, I’ve had interactions with him. I’ve talked to him. I feel like I was a different person back then, and I also see that like he was a different person as well,&quot; Anderson added. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]You can check out the video below for Ken Anderson's comments:Triple H to take TEDSports stage later this yearTEDSports, the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas, is slated to take place in Indianapolis in September.Earlier today, it was announced that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H will be one of the speakers at the historic three-day event. The 14-time world champion will pull back the curtain on the workings of the Stamford-based promotion.It will be interesting to hear Triple H talk about professional wrestling at the inaugural TEDSports event.