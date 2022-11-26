Mia Yim recently shared that she thought of hanging up her wrestling boots for good after being let go by WWE last year.

The HBIC parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in November 2021 after she was released from her contract due to budget cuts. She was a member of the infamous RETRIBUTION faction on the main roster, and her ring name was changed to Reckoning. However, she had a forgettable run on RAW during her initial tenure but is now part of two significant storylines on the red brand.

During her recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Mia Yim shared that she considered retiring from wrestling after her release but rediscovered her passion for the business soon after she left WWE.

"I had to really evaluate if I wanted to continue to wrestle because I wasn't sure if I did. So thankfully, I was able to reignite my love for wrestling... because at that moment it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like maybe my time is up. Like, I'm not as good as I was 5-10 years ago, so maybe it's just time to hang it up. So I needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I can still go with all these new talent," said Yim. (7:56-8:45)

Mia Yim opens up about her WWE return under Triple H

Before competing as Reckoning on the main roster, The Head Baddie in Charge was part of the black-and-gold era of NXT under Triple H. She had a great relationship with The Game.

Furthermore, Mia Yim also stated that her respect for The Cerebral Assassin and being asked to join The O.C. is what led to her returning to WWE.

"Coming back [to WWE] it was like, let's go. Now, I have such high respect for Triple H and what he's done for NXT that I was like, I'm ready to go, and when I was told 'Hey, the boys [The O.C] they want you, they think you can help them out,' and the fact that I knew them months prior, and AJ years prior, it was like hell yeah, let's go." (8:52-9:20)

Mia Yim became the first female member of The O.C., who is currently involved in a feud with The Judgment Day. She is among the ten superstars that will compete in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday night.

Were you excited to see Mia Yim back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes