"I felt the pressure" - Female WWE star reflects on working with Ronda Rousey

Following a successful MMA career, Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in 2018 and became a top star in the company in just a few years. Recently, The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez shared her thoughts on her experience working alongside the former RAW Women's Champion.

Ad

The Baddest Woman on The Planet has faced several female talents on the roster before leaving WWE two years ago. Ronda Rousey's last match took place at the 2023 SummerSlam, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules contest.

That said, Rodriguez and Ronda have faced each other multiple times in singles matches. During a recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Raquel Rodriguez admitted to experiencing pressure upon her main roster debut in 2022 and pairing with Ronda Rousey.

Ad

Trending

In May 2022, Raquel answered Ronda's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the blue brand. Unfortunately, Rodriguez failed to defeat The Baddest Women on The Planet that night.

"When I first got called up to main roster to work with Ronda [Rousey], I was like I felt the pressure, for sure, and when I talked to people about being able to work with her and how amazing she is, it's always mind-blowing to me still that I got that opportunity to be in the ring with her and work with her and know her and put on what was a really good match. It was a really good mix up that we had," Rodriguez said. [H/T: CVV]

Ad

Ad

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey shares major health update

Ronda Rousey was recently seen practicing throwing techniques with Rana Willink, utilizing a crash pad. The 38-year-old megastar shared footage of this in a recent Instagram post.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet revealed that her ligaments had returned to a tightened state, and her extensive repetition over the years remained beneficial, preserving her throwing proficiency.

Ad

"First throws with @ranawillink on the crash pad now that my ligaments are officially tightened back up - nice to know that the years of countless repetition are still paying off and they still got that whip to ‘em #MOMtage."

She has confirmed that she is not interested in returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Even though Ronda Rousey has praised some positive changes under Triple H's regime, she does not want to come back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback