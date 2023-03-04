"I don't find pressure to be burdensome" - Paul Heyman reflects on his emotional promo segment with Cody Rhodes  on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman opened up about his epic promo exchange with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW three weeks ago.

During the show, The American Nightmare came out to the ring to discuss his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he was confronted by The Special Counsel. The latter made things personal by bringing up 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, who Heyman claimed regarded The Tribal Chief as the son he always wanted.

During a recent interview with SI Media, Paul Heyman reflected on the segment by stating that he wasn't afraid of pressure and wanted to portray Cody Rhodes as being capable of having a WrestleMania main event-worthy storyline.

"I like pressure, I don't find pressure to be burdensome. I find it to be inspiring. We have Cody coming out of the gates now... with his own narrative, his own story to tell, and as he will tell his story to finish. And a compelling one at that, and an emotional one at that. So we have to tell his story as well... So the pressure really was to demonstrate Cody Rhodes as someone who is capable of hanging with and telling himself a WrestleMania main event level story for the audience to absorb and become invested in," said Paul Heyman. [45:55-49:00]

Paul Heyman says every wrestler wants to headline WrestleMania, including AEW stars

The 39th edition of WrestleMania is set to take place in Los Angeles this April, and will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare earned his way to the main event of the show by winning the Royal Rumble match.

In the same interview, Paul Heyman spoke candidly about the importance of WrestleMania and stated that everyone, including AEW stars, dreams of headlining The Show of Shows.

"The pressure is always going to be in every frame of television that we present. Along the way, we represent the main event of WrestleMania. That's the holy grail in this industry. I don't care where you are in this industry, you want to be in the main event of WrestleMania... There's not a person in AEW, who doesn't either openly or secretly say to themselves that's the top of the industry... That is the end all, be all [of professional wrestling]," said Paul Heyman. [47:40-48:20]

Cody Rhodes is currently undefeated in WWE, and he could shock the world at WrestleMania 39 by dethroning Roman Reigns. He'll become the first member of the Rhodes family to hold the holy grail of professional wrestling.

