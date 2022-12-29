"I was the first one" - Mick Foley says top WWE star refused to sell for Chyna

Mick Foley revealed during this week's podcast episode that several male superstars were against selling for Chyna in WWE, including Ahmed Johnson.

Chyna rose to fame during the Attitude Era as she changed how wrestling fans viewed female performers. The former D-Generation X member made a career out of getting the better of men in the ring, as she even won the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice.

However, several roster members initially weren't keen on letting her execute moves on them. Former Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson, who was also a top name during his brief WWE run, was apparently pitched the idea of getting into an angle with Chyna.

While Ahmed Johnson refused to put over former star Kurrgan before his WWE exit, Mick Foley recalled that Johnson was also never on board to sell for Chyna.

The hardcore legend had the following to say on Foley is Pod:

"No [on if he had an issue selling for a woman]. And I was the first one. And I don't want to denigrate someone who is not on the crew who made a couple of bad decisions. He ultimately left because he wouldn't put over Kurrgan; I'm talking about Ahmed Johnson. But Ahmed wasn't going to sell for her," said Foley. [10:00 - 10:30]

Mick Foley was incidentally the first male superstar to agree to be involved in a physical spot with Chyna. The WWE Hall of Famer clarified that while he didn't voluntarily pitch the plan, he waited for the right time to have the moment with one of his closest friends in the business.

He added:

"I don't think it was a case where I walked in and said, 'I will.' I think I bided my time, and when the situation arose, I was like, 'How about we do a spot?'" [10:31 - 10:40]

WWE legend Mick Foley on getting slammed by Chyna

The spot in question happened during one of Triple H and Mankind's matches as the veterans were brawling outside the ring. Chyna interfered at ringside and sent Foley crashing into the steel steps using what seemed like an arm drag/modified powerslam.

Foley felt it was a good spot as it helped change people's perception backstage about Chyna. The very same stars who were apprehensive about selling for Chyna were now inspired by the hardcore legend's decision to have a kayfabe confrontation with The Ninth Wonder of the World.

Foley continued:

"I think the reversal into the stairs where Chyna power slammed me onto the stairs to where the lower half of my body, the lower corner, is whiplashed onto the steps. Which was not only a good spot but long after the pop subsided, I think there was a feeling in the dressing room that if he can do it, then I guess I can too. So I felt like that opened up the door." [10:41 - 11:00]

What are your thoughts on intergender wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

