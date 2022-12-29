What did Mick Foley's wife tell Chyna backstage in WWE revealed

Only a handful of female WWE stars had the impact that Chyna had on professional wrestling. The Ninth Wonder of the World was one of the most dominant stars in WWE, and during this week's episode of his podcast, Mick Foley revealed what his wife told the former Women's Champion several years ago.

On TV, Chyna developed a reputation for being a powerful and intimidating woman who wouldn't even flinch while fighting against men. Backstage, however, Joan Marie Laurer was extremely friendly and gentle, always leaving a lasting impression on the people she met.

Mick Foley's wife, Collette, was also pleasantly surprised by Chyna's "soft-spoken" demeanor behind the scenes when they had a cordial interaction during a show. Foley recalled that while Chyna was a superwoman in the eyes of wrestling fans, she also had a vulnerable side that only came to the fore after the cameras stopped rolling.

Here's what the hardcore legend revealed on Foley is Pod, which revolved around Chyna:

"She did. We see her backstage, and there's this like a paradox because this incredibly strong woman was so gentle backstage, so soft-spoken, that my wife was the first person that went up to her and said, 'Oh, you were amazingly kind.' 'You think so?' You know, she was looking for some of that positive reinforcement, and it just struck me to how different those two sides of her were. The strength and the vulnerability." [5:30 - 6:30]

Mick Foley on how the WWE locker room looked out for Chyna

Despite her trailblazing achievements in WWE, Chyna's life spiraled out of control after she left the company in 2001. She was only 46 years old when she passed away in 2016 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Before her WWE departure, the former Intercontinental Champion was not only the most popular female wrestler on the roster but also outshined several of her male counterparts.

Mick Foley revealed that while he wasn't sure how the other ladies perceived Chyna, the male superstars in the locker room always took good care of Chyna and "thought the world of her."

Foley noted that the late great star had a strong support system during her time in WWE, which she dearly missed after leaving the promotion. WWE might have been the safest place for Chyna and Mick Foley even explained why, as you can view below:

"I can tell you, among the guys, we did look out for her. We thought the world of her, and we probably failed her when she left by not continuing to be that support system that we had. But I would go out on a limb and say she had never felt more at home than she did on a bus, in a rental car, backstage, in the ring. All these places were safe places for her. I think it was only when she went into the outside world without that support system that the vulnerability that made her so special was her downfall." [14:50 - 15:40]

Chyna @ChynaJoanLaurer Today would have been Joanie's 53rd Birthday , Happy Heavenly Birthday to The 9th wonder of the world Chyna ! We live you and miss you so very much. RIP beautiful Today would have been Joanie's 53rd Birthday , Happy Heavenly Birthday to The 9th wonder of the world Chyna ! We live you and miss you so very much. RIP beautiful https://t.co/lkeBTLngWP

