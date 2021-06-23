What was Chyna's cause of death?

Chyna passed away due to a lethal combination of muscle relaxers, painkillers, and alcohol, according to the coroner's report after the autopsy.

For wrestling fans, Chyna's passing was a tragedy. Although her wrestling career ended a long time ago, she remained a beloved, if controversial, figure in the wrestling world.

When did Chyna pass away?

When Chyna didn't update her social media for three days, her manager, Anthony Anzaldo, went over to her house on April 20, 2016. He entered the premises with his friend to find that she had passed away.

The Redondo Beach police reported Chyna's passing as a possible accidental overdose or natural death.

What was found in Chyna's toxicology tests?

Chyna's toxicology tests revealed that she had taken a mix of alcohol along with Diazepam. Also found were painkillers Oxycodone and Oxymorphone. Together with the sleeping pill Temazepam and the muscle relaxant Nordiazepam, it made for a deadly mix in Chyna's system.

The report indicated that state police had also found a nightstand in her bedroom that had multiple prescription medications. There were loose pills on the floor of her bedroom and dining table as well.

In her last update via social media, she posted a smiling selfie on April 17 on Instagram, wishing her followers a happy Sunday.

“Happy Sunday my lovelies I hope you all enjoy your day with your family. Be Happy, Love each other, and Live in Peace!"

Her manager later stated that over a period of three weeks, Chyna took legally prescribed medication improperly.

There were also plans in place for a forensic pathologist to examine Chyna's brain for CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). Unfortunately, her brain was not in a condition to be studied and nothing came of it.

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

After her tragic passing, Chyna was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, although she was inducted as part of D-Generation X in 2019 and not as an individual.

Fellow inductees Shawn Michaels and Triple H said it was possible that Chyna would be individually inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future.

Edited by Kartik Arry