Who was Chyna's manager Anthony Anzaldo?

Anthony Anzaldo, Chyna's manager, was the one to discover the former WWE Superstar after her death. After not updating her social media for a couple of days, he went to see how Chyna was and unfortunately discovered that she had passed away.

But who was Anthony Anzaldo? Wrestling fans of Chyna may not be too familiar with her manager.

Anthony Anzaldo found Chyna after she passed away

@ChynaJoanLaurer the man of the hour. My manager Anthony Anzaldo! — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) November 20, 2015

Anthony Anzaldo has opened up about his experience finding Chyna. Together with his friend Pete, the two of them documented their trip to go and meet Chyna.

Anthony Anzaldo and Chyna had a disagreement three weeks before and had not been talking too much when Anzaldo found her. He explained:

“I don’t know if she’s f***ing dead. If I’m knocking on the door and she answers, it’s the first time we’re seeing each other in three weeks after everything we’ve just been through. We probably should document that. It’s not like I found her dead, and I go, ‘Oh my god, let’s recreate this, and let’s act it out, or let’s start over or oh my God, she’s dead. Let’s shoot something.’ Matter of fact, when I found her, I forgot we were shooting at that point.”

Anzaldo admitted that they trespassed to enter Chyna's apartment. When they reached her room they found that something was letting off a smell:

"He’s like, ‘Oh my God, something smells Anthony. I don’t have a good feeling about this.’ I’m like, ‘Holy s–t,’ and again, I hate to say it, but he kept shooting. I didn’t know what to do. He didn’t know what to do, but I forgot he was shooting at this point because that wasn’t on my mind at that point."

Unfortunately, Chyna had passed away by that point.

What did Chyna's documentary reveal about Anthony Anzaldo?

Chyna's documentary by VICE also revealed rather concerning facts about Anthony Anzaldo. He was presented as an exploitative and arrogant character throughout the documentary.

Anthony Anzaldo scattered Chyna's ashes in the Pacific Ocean:

Chyna even told her friends that Anzaldo wanted her to do things that she was not quite comfortable with. Anzaldo also set up a picture opportunity for fans with Chyna's ashes after she passed away.

Anzaldo himself talked about how he tried to help Chyna and how he was fired after he told her that she needed to get help. At no point was he shown as a caring manager who wanted to look after his client, so the details about their actual relationship remain a little murky.

