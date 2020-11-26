Chyna's former manager claims he has footage of the day her body was found

Chyna was found dead in her home in California at the age of 46 on April 20th, 2016, by former manager Anthony Anzaldo.

Anzaldo was interviewed by Nick Hausman, Managing Editor of Wrestling Inc., and Chyna's former manager revealed several details of the day when he found her body at her apartment.

Anzaldo claimed that he has footage of when he and his friend Pete found Chyna dead in her house.

One the first episode of Wrestling Inc Daily's 'Documenting Chyna' series, the former Women's Champion's mother, Janet LaQue, raised questions about how Anzaldo managed to get into Chyna's apartment.

During the second episode of the series, Anzaldo gave his side of the story and revealed that while he didn't have the key to her apartment, he found a way to get into Chyna's home. Anzaldo claimed that the footage he has clearly explained the events the unfolded; however, the footage was allegedly stolen by one of his acquaintances. Anzaldo said that the public should never see the footage as the person who sees it could have a terrible day.

"There's some footage that's extraordinary sacred, that's extraordinary valuable, and it's the footage of me finding her dead. I have that footage.

"Well, first of all, I did not have a key, and I'll tell you how I got in. So first of all, if she has seen the footage, and it's possible she has not, then she would know how I got in because I talk about it while I'm doing it, but that footage is not to be shown. That footage is never to be seen to the public, and I swear to God, if somebody does it, it's going to be an ugly, ugly day for that person."

Anzaldo said that the footage was stolen from him by a man named Erik. Anzaldo said that the footage was owned by his friend Pete, who was with him when they decided to check up on Chyna on April 20th, 2016.

"I'm saying I will come after them with a full-on legal activity because that footage was stolen from me by Erik. I wasn't even going to give that to Erik or anybody because it was shot by a friend of mine who happened to be with me when I went over there, and he owns it. I don't even own it."

What happened when Anzaldo went to check on Chyna?

Advertisement

Anzaldo spoke about that fateful day and revealed that it was Pete's wife who told him to go and visit Chyna.

Anzaldo explained that he had an argument with Chyna three weeks ago, which was why he decided to film everything as it was the first time he would be seeing her since their falling out.

"Now, why were we shooting this? Because of what happened three weeks earlier because Chyna and I had been on the outs, and if I'm going to see Chyna for the first time in three weeks after everything that's happened, we have to document that."

Anzaldo didn't have the key to her apartment, and he requested the building manager for access. However, the management decided to follow the protocol, and a call was made to inform the police, who showed up to conduct a wellness check on Chyna.

Anzaldo, however, would later reveal that he followed a mail person into Chyna's apartment. The former friend and manager of the WWE Hall of Famer also admitted that his and Pete's actions did count as trespassing, but they didn't know the full extent of the situation.

"Now, while the police is being called, and I don't know this, and I have all this on tape. All of this footage is being shot. The mail person comes, and she walks in, so Pete and I walk in behind her. So now, we're trespassing. Legally, technically, I guess we're trespassing, but not in the way that 'oh my God, they trespassed. How dare they?' I'm trying to find out if my friend is alive. So we get in the elevator, and this is what I say, 'Chyna leaves her door unlocked if she's home. She does not lock her door. Even if she's at night sleeping, she does not lock her door. When she leaves, she locks her door."

Advertisement

They did get a strange smell as soon as they entered Chyna's home and Pete resumed filming without knowing what was actually happening.

"And that's why Pete's shooting. He doesn't know what to do at this point because we don't know, but he kept shooting, and once we walk in, there was a smell. He's like, 'Oh my God, something smells Anthony. I don't have a good feeling about this.' I'm like, 'Holy s--t,' and again, I hate to say it, but he kept shooting. I didn't know what to do. He didn't know what to do, but I forgot he was shooting at this point because that wasn't on my mind at that point."

You can check out all that he had to say as part of Wrestling Inc Daily's ongoing series video given above.

After years of being neglected, the 'Ninth Wonder of the World' finally found her rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside D-Generation X in 2019.