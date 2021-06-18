Is Chyna in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Former WWE Superstar Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of D-Generation X in 2019. The superstar is one of the biggest names in the history of women's wrestling. Over the course of her career, she was a highly influential presence in the women's division.

Unfortunately, her controversial choices after leaving WWE, along with backstage issues, meant that she would not be inducted into the Hall of Fame while she was alive.

When did Chyna pass away?

Chyna was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2019. She passed away at the age of 46. She was found by her manager Anthony Anzaldo. He had been worried about her health due to the lack of updates on her social media accounts for several days.

When was Chyna inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Chyna was not acknowledged by WWE for years after her release from the company. The day after her passing, a post from WWE expressed sadness about her loss. The company also played a tribute video acknowledging her contributions to wrestling on an episode of WWE RAW.

She was announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in February 2019 as a part of D-Generation X.

Her former partner Triple H talked about her accomplishments, despite the difficulties that existed at one point between the two of them. He added that she deserved to be inducted as an individual for a second time as well, instead of as part of a group. Shawn Michaels also said the same thing, so Chyna could be inducted at some point in the future.

What championships did Chyna win in WWE?

Just finished the #Chyna doc and she was amazing human being, an Icon, that the world failed. WWE, her vampire of a manager, that director who encouraged drug use, HHH & so many others failed her. She needed help and no one helped her. We all need a support system. #RIPChyna pic.twitter.com/LDWmH7pk8p — Professor (@LuchaProfesor) June 18, 2021

Chyna was one of the most prolific stars in WWE. For a large part of her career, she was part of D-Generation X and accompanied them out to the ring. However, that was not her only role in WWE.

She won the WWE Women's Championship once, and she also made history by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice. She was one of the very few women to wrestle men and defeat them in WWE in normal matches.

She also had the honor of winning the Corporate Royal Rumble as well.

Chyna is still a controversial figure in the wrestling world thanks to her personal issues outside the company. However, she also created history and inspired a whole generation of women. She helped women's wrestling to be taken seriously thanks to her incredible physique and ability to convincingly compete with men in regular matches.

Edited by Jack Cunningham