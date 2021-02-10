"I found out at 7:30 on Friday night" - Christian opens up about the WWE Royal Rumble match and the moment he shared with Edge

Christian surprised the world by recently returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble as entrant number 24. Christian lasted eighteen minutes in the match, making it to the final five.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Christian revealed how he learned about his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I found out at 7:30 on Friday night. It was kind of a whirlwind from there. In hindsight, it was like, man I would have liked to have a little more time, being able to get in the ring and things like that. I was nervous when I got the call. I was like, where's my gear, where's my tights, where's my boots. These are all things I have to find. There was no time to think. I had to do so much to prepare on Saturday. I was surprisingly calm for not stepping foot in the ring for seven years. There was no nerves. I was like, this is what I was born to do. There's nothing to be nervous about. It's second nature to me."

Christian further revealed that only a number of people were aware of the fact that he was an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The WWE veteran said that as far as most people knew, he was just at the arena to show support for Edge at the Royal Rumble.

Christian also talked about the moment he shared with Edge at the WWE Royal Rumble

Edge and Christian

Captain Charisma reunited with his former partner Edge in the Men's Royal Rumble match and they shared an emotional moment inside the squared circle. Christian commented on what was going on from his perspective:

"That moment where we kinda' locked eyes. That smile. This was all spur of the moment stuff. It was like, I think I had dropped Daniel Bryan and I turned around and I saw him getting up and he had this look of joy on his face. In a weird way, this meant more to him than it did to me. It meant just as much to him, if not more."

Christian's comeback was unquestionably one of the most surprising moments of this year's Royal Rumble event, and fans reacted quite positively to his return to WWE. Edge and Christian hugged each other in the middle of the ring, and that moment gave fans a strong hit of nostalgia of their days as a WWE tag team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.