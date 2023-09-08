"I have to fulfill some type of dream" - Cardi B comments on possibly showing up at WrestleMania 40

Cardi B has opened up about whether she would be interested in making her first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

The multi-award-winning rapper was a big wrestling fan growing up, and she's even paid tribute to certain wrestlers, such as the late great Eddie Guerrero, by mentioning them in her songs. Her 2021 hit single 'Up' was even used as the official theme song for that year's SummerSlam event.

During an appearance on Hot 97 with Peter Rosenberg, Cardi B was asked about possibly attending WrestleMania 40 or doing something in WWE like Bad Bunny. She stated that she would love to do it, as she used to love wrestling.

"Yeah, that motherf****r [Bad Bunny] is jumping off them ropes, like he jumping off them ropes, honey. I just told you that my body got f***ed up after the second one [baby]. I told you the second one f***ed me up. I mean I would love to attend, I don't know what to do, like I don't know if I have to perform or slap a bitch but I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling, I used to be crazy for it," she said.

Cardi B on her favorite wrestlers growing up

The Grammy Award-winning musician has openly spoken about how much she loved WWE and the wrestlers she used to enjoy watching during her childhood.

When asked who her favorite superstars were, she listed a few names and also revealed that she used to think The Undertaker was actually a ghost.

"It was a couple, like Batista was one of my favorites because he was so handsome. I love Eddie Guerrero, I lie, I cheat, I steal, b*tch. I used to love Booker T. Even when I was little I went, The Undertaker used to come out, my dumbass really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real like he was coming from the dead like 'Oh my God!'"

Cardi B is a huge mainstream celebrity, so her appearance at a WWE event such as WrestleMania 40 would get some eyes on the show and create some buzz on social media. It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition.

