"I gave Vince 5 years"- Veteran says he wouldn't have a life if he were still a part of WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes he would not have any life if he were still part of the company. Russo worked with the global juggernaut as a writer during the Attitude Era.

Ad

While Vince Russo was initially hired as a freelance writer for the WWF Magazine, he was called upon by Vince McMahon to make changes to TV Programming following WWE's declining ratings. The veteran soon became the head writer for the company and led them into one of the most successful eras. However, his time with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end in a few years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated what could have happened if he were still a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut. The veteran noted that maybe he would have been the boss, but he would not have had any life.

Ad

Trending

"I wouldn’t have one. [Life; if he had never left WWE]. I literally would not have one. I might be the boss, who knows? I gave Vince [McMahon] 5 years of my life, that was enough." [40:31 onwards]

Check out the complete Legion of RAW episode below:

Vince Russo has previously noted that he will soon be leaving the pro wrestling business. He currently reviews shows and TV programming on different podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More