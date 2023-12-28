"I was genuinely scared at that time" - Popular WWE Superstar wants a massive rematch against Rhea Ripley for the title

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has crossed over 250 days as champion and hasn't been pinned in singles action since 2022. Recently, a popular star spoke about her experience working with Mami and wanting another shot at the title.

Maxxine Dupri started her in-ring career on WWE's main roster earlier this year after aligning with Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW. After a handful of matches for the promotion, she received a singles bout against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day quickly made a statement inside the squared circle and won. Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Dupri was asked who she would want to face if she won the Royal Rumble match. She said Mami and talked about their match on RAW:

"Rhea Ripley. I mean I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence... But then to like come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure." (From 18:55 to 19:37)

WWE Hall of Famer says Rhea Ripley could become the greatest of all time

Rhea Ripley has dominated WWE's main roster and made a mark during her time on the developmental brand, whether it was in the United Kingdom or the United States. Over the past few months, Mami not only appeared but wrestled on NXT several times.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, the host asked WWE Hall of Famer and current Creative Head of NXT, Shawn Michaels, if Rhea Ripley is the greatest female competitor of all time, and The Heartbreak Kid agreed to the statement:

"She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Mami is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on the Day One edition of WWE RAW.

