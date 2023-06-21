"I get emotional every now and then" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to comment on 25-year-old wrestler's success

Rhea Ripley is currently in the midst of possibly a career-high. She joined forces with The Judgement Day last year and has been unstoppable ever since. As The Eradicator of the faction, Ripley and Dominik Mysterio usually share the ring together. The Women's World Champion recently spoke about the experience she has when Dominik gets booed by the audience as soon as he holds the mic.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been wreaking havoc on the WWE roster ever since their alliance started at Clash At The Castle 2022. One of the highlights of their sign of disrespect was their walking out during Rey Mysterio's Hall Of Fame acceptance speech.

The WWE Universe lately seems to love to hate Dominik Mysterio. Whenever he takes the mic to address the audience, the crowd in attendance showers him with jeers so loud that he seems inaudible. While on the Under the Ring podcast, Rhea Ripley said that the boos get quite deafening, and at times even she can't hear what he is saying.

"Being out there while he gets booed is quite deafening. It's really cool to hear. I can't even hear what he's saying when he's talking next to me on a microphone. That's how the crowd can be and I've never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. The only time I've heard a loud reaction like that is obviously at like WrestleMania or a PLE. It's very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly, like he doesn't even have to say anything." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

In addition to the reaction Dominik draws from the crowd, the Women's World Champion spoke about how proud she was of her Dom Dom and how far he has come in his journey as a WWE Superstar.

"It makes me very proud knowing how much he's grown. I get emotional every now and then just because he's come so far and it's been real cool to be a part of it." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Were Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio friends before they joined The Judgement Day?

Some members of the WWE Universe may assume that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been the closest of friends for many years, given the relationship they share on-screen. On the same show, Ripley spoke about her relationship with Dominik before they formed an alliance.

⚖️🖤💜Mandy💜🖤⚖️ @Dominikfan35 Rhea ripley and dominik mysterio Rhea ripley and dominik mysterio https://t.co/hErQx2i9iW

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic."

Only time will tell what is in plans for Dominik Mysterio moving forward.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes