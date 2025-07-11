"I get too much grief" - WWE legend The Undertaker reveals personal details of conversation with Shawn Michaels' family member 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently discussed personal details of his conversation with Shawn Michaels' daughter. The Phenom joked that he thought HBK's family member went a "little overboard".

After an illustrious in-ring career, The Undertaker is now mentoring up-and-coming wrestling stars on WWE's reality competition series, LFG (Legends & Future Greats). Alongside The Deadman, several other legends, including his wife Michelle McCool and Bully Ray, are also mentors on the show.

During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast with guest Charlotte Flair, the Hall of Famer revealed that Shawn Michaels' daughter, Cheyenne, once called him "soft."

Flair then tried to explain that it might be a Gen Z term, but Taker was adamant that Cheyenne meant it. The Phenom jokingly added that he felt the remark was a little overboard, but he expected something like that from The Heartbreak Kid's daughter.

"I get too much grief as Shawn's daughter has so eloquently told me I've gotten soft... Shawn Michaels' daughter, Cheyenne, called me soft. [Charlotte Flair - You know, it's just a Gen Z lingo.] No, she's very clear. Kind of stung a little bit... I'm trying to relate like I'm trying to, you know, here doing LFG. I'm trying to relate to 20-somethings... But I thought soft was a little bit overboard, but she is Shawn Michaels' daughter. So that explains," he said. [18:13 - 19:23]

WWE legend wants to see The Undertaker wrestle a current champion

During a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle with John Layfield podcast, WWE legend JBL said that he believed The Undertaker could return to in-ring competition against a beast like Gunther.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that despite retiring, Taker was still "a big guy" and the current World Heavyweight Champion would be the perfect opponent for him if he wanted to return to the squared circle.

"It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice,” JBL stated. “You need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker, you know, you need, you know, Undertaker is a big guy, and he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like GUNTHER that can get heat on it. And so, it makes perfect sense that GUNTHER would be the guy if Taker looking for somebody to come back.”

It remains to be seen if The Phenom has planned anything for his return to in-ring competition in WWE.

