"I don't give a f**k how I feel walking out of there" - Goldberg gets candid about competing in his last WWE match with Gunther

Goldberg has opened up about his upcoming match against Gunther. He said he isn't worried about how his body will feel after the match is over.

The two stars are set to collide for the coveted World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place after Night of Champions. It will also be the WCW legend's last wrestling match, meaning he could retire as champion if he dethrones The Ring General.

In the latest episode of CarCast, Goldberg said he won't be 100% for the match, but he plans to give it his all and be ready for it.

"I don’t give a f*ck how I feel walking out of there, Matt. I’ll be perfectly honest with you. This is all or nothing. At 58, and with the injuries that I’ve had, there’s no question that I’m compromised a little bit... It doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled, and yeah, and I won’t be 100%, but I’m bringing it, man. That’s the only way I know how to go. So, when the clock ticks and it’s time to get in that ring, doesn’t matter whether I’m ready or not, ‘cause I better be ready," he said. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Goldberg on struggling to gain weight

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about what he's been struggling with the most. He stated that gaining a lot of weight has been difficult for him.

“My problem has been that it’s tough to gain a lot of weight and be that monstrous guy when you’re compromised, when your shoulder’s messed, when you’re 58. I mean, it’s just different. So instead of walking in there at 280 [pounds], I’ll be at 260. Hopefully that’ll be good enough and I’ll look like I’m 280, I don’t know. But you know, I can move my arm, man. It’s amazing what I can do with my arm now. But it wasn’t just the stem cells. It was my hard work and persistence." [H/T Cageside Seats]

It'll be interesting to see whether Goldberg wins the World Heavyweight Championship in his retirement match in his hometown.

