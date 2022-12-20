"I don't give a s**t" - Ex-WWE Superstar weighs in on Vince McMahon's recent allegations

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy as he was charged with various allegations. Former WWE Hardcore Champion Maven recently weighed in on the situation.

McMahon made headlines with some shocking news as he was surrounded by several allegations that he abused his power as the CEO of the company. He was investigated by the Board of Directors and stepped back as the Chairman.

He left the company in July in the midst of controversy. Speaking on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE Superstar and Hardcore Champion Maven spoke about the recent allegations against McMahon and weighed in on his thoughts regarding the entire situation. Check it out:

"I don't give a s**t," Maven said. "Here's what I know, I wasn't in the room, I don't know what happened, I don't know what was consensual, I don't know what was wanted. What I do know is that there's always gonna be someone with their hand out, always." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

McMahon's departure from the world of professional wrestling was not an easy pill to swallow for the company or the fans.

Vince McMahon abruptly stopped Rusev's push in the WWE according to Road Dogg

In 2017, Rusev Day was one of the most over personas in the company. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian Brute never got the opportunity to become a World Champion under Vince McMahon's regime.

Later, Rusev left WWE and joined AEW as Miro. Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that McMahon abruptly ended Rusev and the tag team's push on WWE SmackDown:

"We saw Rusev Day getting over," Road Dogg said. "I honestly don't know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren't. When I say we weren't pushing it didn't go away. It didn't just disappear. We just weren't doing anything with it anymore. Every time I would pitch something, it would get shot down. So I don't know what happened." [H/T - Wrestling News]

It would have been interesting to see Rusev win a world title in the company before departing for All Elite Wrestling.

