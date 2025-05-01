A major WWE Superstar has now opened up about his near-fatal accident that occurred 11 years ago. In a recent interview, Erik of The War Raiders, who suffered a loss at WrestleMania 41, shared extremely graphic details of his terrifying motorcycle tragedy.

Erik and his teammate Ivar defended the WWE World Tag Team Championship against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. In the end, The New Day duo emerged victorious to become the new tag team titleholders.

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Death Rowe recalled that in 2014, while riding a motorcycle at around 55 mph, a girl texting at a stop sign suddenly pulled her car in front of his bike, leaving him about 30 feet to react.

Unable to fully process his options, Erik collided with the rear of her vehicle after instinctively jerking his handlebars.

"A girl was texting at a stop sign, and she just pulled out right in front of my motorcycle. So I was going about 55 miles an hour, and she was maybe 30 feet in front of me, maybe. I hadn't even had the conscious decision to brake, whether I was going to try to brake and turn to miss her or lay my bike down; I just, kind of, said, 'Oh!' I didn't even get the full word out of my mouth, so I wasn't even censoring myself, and I smashed into the back of her car," he said. [H/T: CVV]

WWE star Erik further reveals the impact of the accident

In the same interview, the former WWE World Tag Team Champion spoke about what happened to his body after the collision. The impact caused Erik to break his left thumb and suffer injuries to his left arm.

The 40-year-old WWE star also sustained facial wounds, a fractured nose, and a broken skull from hitting the back window of the car. It was only after witnessing Erik's severely injured arm that the crying girl asked if he needed an ambulance, and he confirmed that he did.

"So because I had torqued the handlebars like this, I broke my left thumb. I shattered everything above [sic] my left arm to my elbow to my shoulder. Then I went up over my handlebars. I punched out her rear window with my face, lacerated above my eye, broke my nose, but I didn't break the cartilage. I broke the bone, the skull, hit my knee, and then I stood up, and my arm was, like, wiggling. The girl comes out of the car, and she's crying. She's like, 'Do you need me to call the ambulance?' And I was like, 'Yes, please.' Then the ambulance shows up, and they pull up across the street or across the intersection," he revealed. [H/T: CVV]

This week on RAW, Erik and Ivar gained momentum. The War Raiders defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in a tag team match.

Only time will tell if The War Raiders once again become tag team champions ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event.

