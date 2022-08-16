WWE’s Erik recalls career-threatening injury

One-half of the Viking Raiders, Erik, shared his story about overcoming a career-threatening injury.

Erik started his WWE career in NXT along with Ivar. Initially known as The War Raiders, the duo became the Viking Raiders as they ascended to the main roster. The two have won both the NXT and RAW tag team titles. The only singles title held by Sarah Logan's husband was the 24/7 Championship.

The former tag team champion recently shared a traumatic memory on Twitter. On August 12th 2014, Erik met with a motorcycle accident and doctors said he could not wrestle again. But he fought and clawed his way back to do what he loves. Eight years later, he is a happy family man and is in his prime when it comes to wrestling.

"8/12/2014 I should have died in a motorcycle wreck and doctors told me that I’d never wrestle again. 8/12/2022 I have a beautiful family and I’m a full time viking, in and outside of the ring," Erik tweeted.

Fans showed their love for Erik

Upon reading his tweet, fans showered the former tag champion with love.

Jeff S @jswerj15 @Erik_WWE @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE Wow! Life can certainly change in an instant! I mean I wouldn't smash someone's leg in a chair but I know you have to prove a new vicious side to the team! God still has plans for you to make it thru that ok!!! And to be able to still wrestle after what happened to you is cool! @Erik_WWE @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE Wow! Life can certainly change in an instant! I mean I wouldn't smash someone's leg in a chair but I know you have to prove a new vicious side to the team! God still has plans for you to make it thru that ok!!! And to be able to still wrestle after what happened to you is cool!

Fans are truly happy that he survived the motorcycle accident and returned to pro-wrestling.

Kevin @KevinTalks12 @Erik_WWE @NitranVera @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE I am so happy that you are wrestling, healthy, and have a family after that accident. So happy for you, Erik @Erik_WWE @NitranVera @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE I am so happy that you are wrestling, healthy, and have a family after that accident. So happy for you, Erik

Other fans reminded Erik that no one can keep a Viking down.

Some fans appreciated the Viking's triumph and shared their personal triumphs as well.

RickyRoo @RickyRo0 @Erik_WWE @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE That was the day I was told I beat stage4 lymphoma!! But now... oooo but now... the brain im told is the most powerful organ.. let's find out... stage 2 should be a cake walk.. right? @Erik_WWE @SarahRowe @Ivar_WWE @WWE That was the day I was told I beat stage4 lymphoma!! But now... oooo but now... the brain im told is the most powerful organ.. let's find out... stage 2 should be a cake walk.. right?

Current NXT superstar Xyon Quinn also shared his love and support for the former NXT tag team champion.

We at SportsKeeda are also glad that Erik is hale and hearty. The rejuvenated Viking Raiders are proving to be a dominant force in WWE.

