"I was going to k**l myself" - 12-time world champion reveals shocking conversation before his release from WWE

WWE legends and veterans had a different culture growing up backstage, as superstars were often on the road for months. Recently, multi-time world champion Kurt Angle revealed a shocking conversation between him and Vince McMahon, where he revealed he could've ended his life.

Ad

In 2006, Kurt Angle was struggling as a performer due to multiple injuries and addiction to painkillers. The WWE Hall of Famer desperately needed a break and had a disturbing conversation with Mr. McMahon when he wanted to get his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

In an appearance on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, the six-time TNA World and six-time WWE World Champion revealed that he could've ended his life due to his painkiller problem and wanted to get his release from the company to work on himself. When Vince McMahon agreed to the release, he revealed he signed a new part-time deal with TNA Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"I left the WWE high and dry in 2006. They would not release me. I got to the point where I was desperate and got very emotional when I had a meeting with Vince McMahon, and I told him I can't do this anymore. I had a painkiller problem, and I was getting injured quite a bit because I was wrestling full-time every single night, which is crazy how much they had me working," Angle said.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

He added:

"I had a meeting with Vince [McMahon], and I begged him that I couldn't do this anymore. I said, 'Listen, I think I'm going to k**l myself.' And I didn't mean I was going to commit suicide. I meant that I was going to OD on pills. When I said that, Vince put his hands up in the air and said, 'You're released. Don't worry about it. Go home and take six months off. Come back and I'll renew your contract'," Angle said.

Ad

Ad

Kurt Angle was disappointed with WWE's use of Baron Corbin

In 2017, Kurt Angle got the opportunity to return to WWE and had his final match in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin. While the run didn't live up to expectations, Angle was disappointed with the company's use of Baron Corbin.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his disappointment in the company's use of The Lone Wolf after Angle put him over in his final match at WrestleMania 35.

Ad

"Afterward, they had him win the King of the Ring tournament, and he kinda fell off. He fell off the radar. And he never really made it back, at least not to the extent that he should've been," Angle said.

Last year, Baron Corbin was released from the promotion and is currently working on the independent circuit.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Mic Check with Mr. Anderson and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!