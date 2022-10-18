WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has confirmed that he will show up on this week's episode of NXT at the behest of Shawn Michaels.

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to retain the gold in yet another title defense. This time, the second-generation star will square off against former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and the formidable JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match at Halloween Havoc.

In a recent video on Twitter, Owens informed fans about his appearance. He mentioned that he will be appearing on the go-home episode of NXT to monitor a confrontation between NXT Champion Breakker, Dragunov, and McDonagh:

"I'm gonna be on NXT tonight. Yeah, yeah, NXT. They have a big Halloween Havoc show coming up on Peacock... There's gonna be a triple threat for the NXT Championship on that show between Bron Breakker, the champion, Dargunov, whose first name I don't wanna try to say and mess up and the other guy, JD McSomething. Shawn Michaels, the Heart Break Kid, who's in-charge of NXT, he wants to have all three of those guys tonight in the ring together to air our their grievances going into the match. He doesn't want it to turn into pure chaos. So he asked me as a former NXT Champion to come and moderate the whole thing."

KO also said that he would act as the enforcer to make sure things do not get out of hand:

"I'm gonna make sure there's no fighting of any kind. What am I gonna do if they start something? I am going to lose my s**t." [0:48 - 2:20]

Several other WWE stars have also been advertised for NXT

The stakes are high for WWE as they go head-to-head with AEW after the promotion moved Dynamite to Tuesday night for this week.

The company has already advertised several big names from its main roster for the go-home NXT episode before Halloween Havoc in a bid to win the ratings war. Raquel Rodriguez will face off against Cora Jade, while Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

The O.C. will be in action after Cameron Grimes picked them for his battle against Schism. Sonya Deville will also feature in a singles match against up-and-coming star Alba Fyre.

