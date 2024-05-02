"I got your back for life" - The Rock breaks character to send a message to WWE Hall of Famer's wife

The Rock took to social media to send a message to WWE Hall of Famer Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali.

The night before WrestleMania XL, The Rock was presented with the People's Championship by Lonnie at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. Ali passed down the nickname "People's Champion" to The Rock.

On Instagram, The Rock dedicated a post to Lonnie and broke character in the process. He also shared a throwback photo with Ali. Meanwhile, on television, he has been playing the role of The Final Boss.

"A night that moved my soul. Grateful to my core. *yes that’s me & Muhammad in the last pic looking like a little girl. Official bestowing of the PEOPLE’S CHAMPION TITLE and NAME from the widow, of the original People’s Champion - MUHAMMAD ALI. Thank you LONNIE ALI for your grace, beauty and strength as you made it official by presenting me with this INCREDIBLY INSPIRING People’s Champion Title. And thank you to one of my heroes, the GOAT himself, MUHAMMAD ALI for passing on your People’s Champion moniker to me back in 1997. Being the People’s Champ is sacred and I’ll carry it with me for life."

The Great One further thanked the fans for their support:

"Finally, THANK YOU to the thousands in attendance at our @wwe Hall of Fame who filled the arena with electricity and mana for this historic moment. Love U and I got your back for life. - Final Boss #PeoplesChamp," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Cody Rhodes teased a huge match with The Rock upon his WWE return

The Rock is currently on hiatus from WWE, ending his latest run on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Spaces on X (Twitter), The American Nightmare teased a singles match against The Final Boss. On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Rock also teased the same. Rhodes said:

"I'd be remiss you know, I don't want to just leave it out there but I didn't get any closure on the situation with The Rock, particularly with him giving me something back that was something he should've kept, and I feel that closure in wrestling, that's one of the beautiful things about sports entertainment, wrestling, WWE. If you think that closure's going to happen, stay tuned, it might. But it might happen in a very different way, so I look forward to his return."

Rhodes is set to defend his title against AJ Styles at Backlash France. This will be their first-ever match and Cody's first televised defense of his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback